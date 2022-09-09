Auto

BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition goes official

BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 09, 2022, 11:11 am 2 min read

BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition features two exclusive paint schemes (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has taken the wraps off the 50 Jahre M Edition of the X4 M Sport in India. The SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the sixth special edition out of the 10 planned for our shores and is offered in two variants: 30i M Sport and 30d M Sport. The coupe receives a few cosmetic updates.

Context Why does this story matter?

To commemorate 50 years of its 'M Performance' division, BMW is launching a limited-run '50 Jahre M Edition' of all the vehicles in its portfolio.

The German automaker has planned 10 models for the Indian market and they will be locally assembled at the brand's Chennai factory.

Special-edition X4 M Sport is offered in two unique colors: Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts gloss black kidney grille and all-LED lighting

The BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition features a sculpted hood, a sloping roofline, gloss black kidney grille, 'Matrix' LED headlamps, body-colored skid plates, and wide air dams. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch black alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

Information It is available with two powertrain options

The BMW X4 M Sport is backed by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 252hp/350Nm and a 3.0-liter six-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor that develops 265hp/620Nm. The mills are mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The coupe features panoramic sunroof and Harman Kardon sound system

On the inside, the X4 M Sport has a luxurious cabin with 'Vernasca' upholstery, black contrast stitching, and an 'Aluminium Rhombicle' dark color scheme with 'Pearl Chrome' trims. The SUV features a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, two 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition: Pricing

In India, the BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition costs Rs. 72.9 lakh for the 30i M Sport model and Rs. 74.9 lakh for the 30d M Sport variant. The coupe-SUV can be booked online via the brand's website.