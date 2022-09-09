BYD Atto 3 electric SUV to launch on October 11
Chinese automaker BYD is gearing up to launch its second offering in the Indian market, the Atto 3, on October 11. The all-electric SUV is based on the brand's 'E' platform and is already on sale in the global markets. The car will arrive on our shores via the SKD (semi-knocked down) route and shall primarily rival the MG ZS EV.
- BYD or "Build Your Dreams" is a Chinese automaker that specializes in manufacturing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).
- The brand uses its in-house developed 'Blade Battery Technology' and recently launched its all-electric MPV, the e6 in the Indian market.
- The EV maker plans to capitalize on the mid-sized electric SUV market, which is dominated by the Tata Nexon EV.
The BYD Atto 3 has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, the EV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, wheel arches with black cladding, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.
The BYD Atto 3 is backed by a 150kW PMS electric motor paired with BYD's blade-type battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to deliver a range of up to 410km on a single charge.
The BYD Atto 3 has a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and parking camera.
The pricing and availability details of the BYD Atto 3 will be disclosed by the Chinese automaker during the launch event scheduled for October 11. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.