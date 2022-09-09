Auto

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV to launch on October 11

BYD Atto 3 will arrive in India via the SKD route (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese automaker BYD is gearing up to launch its second offering in the Indian market, the Atto 3, on October 11. The all-electric SUV is based on the brand's 'E' platform and is already on sale in the global markets. The car will arrive on our shores via the SKD (semi-knocked down) route and shall primarily rival the MG ZS EV.

Context Why does this story matter?

BYD or "Build Your Dreams" is a Chinese automaker that specializes in manufacturing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).

The brand uses its in-house developed 'Blade Battery Technology' and recently launched its all-electric MPV, the e6 in the Indian market.

The EV maker plans to capitalize on the mid-sized electric SUV market, which is dominated by the Tata Nexon EV.

Exteriors The SUV sports connected taillights and 18-inch alloy wheels

The BYD Atto 3 has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, the EV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, wheel arches with black cladding, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds

The BYD Atto 3 is backed by a 150kW PMS electric motor paired with BYD's blade-type battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to deliver a range of up to 410km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV features a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The BYD Atto 3 has a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and parking camera.

Information BYD Atto 3: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the BYD Atto 3 will be disclosed by the Chinese automaker during the launch event scheduled for October 11. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.