Business

Tata Motors bags order for 10,000 electric cars from BluSmart

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

This is India's biggest EV fleet order to date (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has bagged an order from EV cab service BluSmart, for 10,000 units of its XPRES-T EV. The two brands inked a pact for the same on World Environment Day (June 5) and Tata claims it to be the country's biggest EV fleet order. These 10,000 cars will be in addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EVs ordered by BluSmart in October 2021.

Context Why does this story matter?

BluSmart has ordered 10,000 EVs as part of an expansion plan, under which it wishes to expand its reach in the NCR region as well as several other metro cities. Currently, it only operates in Delhi and Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is the market leader of the EV segment in India and this big order will further seal its dominance.

Statistics Tata Motors held an 87% EV market share in FY22

Tata Motors has more than 25,000 EVs plying on Indian roads. In FY22, the brand commanded a market share of 87% in the country's e-mobility space. The brand aims to invest Rs. 15,000 crore in the EV segment in the next five years and will develop around 10 new models. Its EV range is clocking around 5,500-6,000 bookings in the past two months.

Finances BluSmart has raised Series A funding of $50 million

Thanks to a $50 million fundraising, BluSmart believes that it will rapidly expand across Delhi-NCR and other metro cities. Meanwhile, the brand's co-founder Anmol Singh Jaggi highlighted the importance of the new EV order saying, "We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India."

Features Here's recalling the Tata XPRES-T EV

Tata XPRES-T EV sports a glossy black grille, projector LED headlights, 14-inch wheels, and LED taillamps. It is backed by a 40hp/105Nm electric motor. Paired to a 16.5kWh battery, it delivers 165km of range and with a 21.5kWh unit, it promises a range of 213km. Inside, there is a Harman audio system, a digital instrument cluster, ABS, and dual front airbags.