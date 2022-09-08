Auto

Mahindra's first-ever all-electric SUV, the XUV400, revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 08, 2022, 08:49 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV400 has a wheelbase of 2,600mm (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has taken the wraps off the highly-awaited XUV400 in India. It is the brand's first-ever all-electric SUV. The car is based on the current-generation XUV300 and features the new design philosophy used by the homegrown SUV specialist in the Thar, Scorpio-N, and XUV700. The four-wheeler is the widest in the C-segment at 1,821mm and has an overall length of 4,200mm.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra was one of the early adopters of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in India with the e2o Plus and eVerito.

However, the brand was unable to capture the market as effectively as Tata Motors did with its Nexon EV.

The all-new XUV400 opens a new chapter for the homegrown automaker, and will certainly up the game with its aggressive looks and tech-biased cabin.

Exteriors The EV flaunts a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts

The Mahindra XUV400 has a boxy silhouette and flaunts a muscular hood, a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, 'Twin Peaks' logo, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the EV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler is available at the rear.

Information It delivers a claimed range of 456km per charge

The XUV400 draws power from a single electric motor linked to a 39.4kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of up to 456km on a single charge. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150km/h.

Interiors The SUV features connected car technology and six airbags

Inside, the XUV400 has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, an electric sunroof, premium upholstery, over 60 connected car functions, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and rear camera.

Information Mahindra XUV400: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing and availability details of the XUV400 will be announced by Mahindra in January 2023. We expect the all-electric SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).