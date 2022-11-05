Entertainment

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu': About first single 'Chilla Chilla', more updates

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 05, 2022, 08:05 pm 2 min read

'Thunivu' will be released on Pongal 2023

It's time for Ajith Kumar's fans to rejoice as we have several updates about his much-awaited Kollywood film, Thunivu. The movie's music director M Ghibran on Friday took to Twitter and shared a photo while giving an update about the film. He revealed that sensational music composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander has rendered his voice for the film's first single titled Chilla Chilla.

Quote Here's what Ghibran says about the song

In an interview with The Times of India, Ghibran has spilled the beans about Chilla Chilla. He said, "We had a powerful song in our hands and Anirudh was our unanimous choice to render it." He further stated, "We felt that when Ajith sir acts and dances to a song in Anirudh's voice, it looks very organic; their styles somehow sync very well."

Dubbing Photo of AK from dubbing studio surfaced recently

Meanwhile, in a separate development, a photo of AK from the film's dubbing studio surfaced online recently. Reportedly, the actor has already completed dubbing for his portions. The image was shared by Ajith's co-star from Thunivu, Manju Warrier, on Instagram Stories. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects banner.

Reports Will AK participate in 'Thunivu's promotional activities?

It is well-known that AK is someone who does not engage in any promotional activities. However, recent reports suggested that he would be present during some promotional activities of Thunivu. However, his close associate Suresh Chandra recently issued a statement on Twitter that read, "A good film is a promotion by itself!! - Unconditional love! Ajith," indicating that the reports hold no truth.

Data 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu' will clash at the box office

Thunivu is gearing up for a theatrical release aroundPongal 2023, which means it will be clashing with Vijay's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama, Varisu aka Vaarasudu. The latter directed by Vamshi Paidipally has Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Update AK has film with Vignesh Shivan after 'Thunivu'

After Thunivu, AK's next will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. The yet-to-be-titled project will mark the 62nd outing of Ajith. Reports suggest that the film will have Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. If these reports turn out to be true, the upcoming film will mark the duo's fifth collaboration after four successful ventures, namely Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal.