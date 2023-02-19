Entertainment

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi starrer 'Veeran' first look to release tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 09:00 pm 1 min read

One of the pioneers of Tamil rap, Adhi, who belongs to the famous musical duo Hiphop Tamizha, is gearing up for his next acting venture, Veeran, directed by ARK Saravan. The makers have now revealed that the first look of the film will be released on Monday. This musician-turned-actor enjoys a lot of fan-following and has reportedly prepared for six months for this role.

Aiming for a summer release

Adhi also shared the update on Twitter and wrote, "The much awaited...#Veeran Firstlook TOMORROW at 10:30am. From the director of MARAGATHA NAANAYAM (sic)." Touted to be a full-on entertainer, the film has been shot by Deepak D Menon, whereas the music is helmed by Hiphop Tamizha. It is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films and is slated to release tentatively in July this year.

Take a look at the announcement