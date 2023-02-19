Entertainment

Twitter unblocks 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' ad after Variance Films' complaint

Twitter unblocks 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' ad after Variance Films' complaint

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 07:48 pm 1 min read

Twitter unblocks 'Naatu Naatu' after Variance Films' complaint

RRR is one of the biggest films of 2022 and has awed viewers across the spectrum globally. From winning a Golden Globe Award to getting a nomination at the upcoming 2023 Academy Awards, the SS Rajamouli magnum opus has been a rage. Recently, Variance Films—the distributor of RRR in the US—called out Twitter for blocking the Golden Globe-winning song Naatu Naatu in advertising.

Twitter received flak from netizens

After Variance Films tweeted about Twitter blocking Naatu Naatu—reportedly since Telugu wasn't an approved language for ads—fans condemned the microblogging site. Some even questioned Elon Musk's free speech stance. Following criticism, Twitter now unblocked it, and the same was confirmed by Variance Films, too. Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song; the event will take place in March.

Here's what Variance Films posted earlier

Hey @TwitterSupport @elonmusk- we'd like to advertise our Academy Award nominated film RRR



But Telugu, spoken by over 81 million people, isn't an "approved language" for ads, so you've blocked us from advertising entirely for trying to promote a subtitled clip?



Is that correct? — Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) February 16, 2023