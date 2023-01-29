Entertainment

Shakira posts cryptic message after Gerard Pique's photo with girlfriend

Shakira posts cryptic message after Gerard Pique's photo with girlfriend

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Shakira posts a new video after Gerard Pique made his relationship with new girlfriend official

Pop star Shakira and football legend Gerard Pique were one of the most famous couples of the last decade. Their personal lives were always under media scrutiny, and their break up in June 2022 grabbed eyeballs. Now, Pique made his relationship with his new girlfriend—Clara Chia Marti—on Instagram, after which Shakira has seemingly taken a dig at her ex with a cryptic post.

Why does this story matter?

The Columbian singer has been loved worldwide for over three decades now and has made the whole world groove to her beats.

The Spanish football giant is also idolized by many, and their love story began after they met for shooting the song Waka Waka ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The once-hailed ideal couple's breakup did not go well with the fans.

Women don't cry anymore: Shakira's cryptic post

Shakira took to Instagram and posted a video of her dancing to her new song BZRP Music Sessions #53, captioning it with the lyrics in Spanish, which loosely translate to, "Women don't cry anymore, women dance merengue!" Fans have speculated that the song is about her ex-beau Pique and have been supportive of Shakira after reports suggested the ex-FC Barcelona star cheated on her.

Here's what Shakira posted on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by shakira on January 29, 2023 at 10:30 am IST

Pique posted a photo with Marti

Pique recently posted a photo with Marti to make their relationship "Instagram official," in which they both twinned in black. However, netizens were disappointed with Pique for cheating on the Beautiful Liar singer and expressed their disappointment in the comments. A user wrote, "She (Marti) doesn't compare to the mother of your children," whereas many others said that he should be ashamed of himself.

Check out Gerard Pique's picture with Clara Marti

Instagram post A post shared by 3gerardpique on January 29, 2023 at 10:31 am IST

Shakira shares 2 sons with Pique

For the unversed, Shakira and Pique share two sons—Milan (10) and Sasha (7). Shakira reportedly suspected him of cheating after noticing the jam disappearing from their house whenever she was away, as Pique and their kids were not fond of jam. She also wrote about this scenario in the 2022 song Te Felicito. Post their breakup, she also released a diss track about Pique.