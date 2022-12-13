Entertainment

BTS' Suga may not enlist as an active-duty soldier

BTS' Suga may not enlist as an active-duty soldier

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 13, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Suga might not enlist as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean military services

BTS fame Suga might not enlist as a soldier on the frontlines for South Korea's mandatory military service. Suga had undergone left shoulder surgery back in 2020, which might not allow him to be a part of the military services. Instead, he will be roped in as a public service worker. The agency BIGHIT Music has reacted to the reports.

Why does this story matter?

K-Pop and especially BTS are the new hotcakes globally. South Korean stars are witnessing worldwide success, and their fan following is increasing day by day.

Their music is peppy and entertaining and as a whole performance package, they are marvelous. Fans monitor every single move of their favorite stars and the recent news of Jin completing his mandatory enlistment has been lauded by fans.

Suga's reasons are still unknown

South Korean agency Yonhap stated that Suga's military service tenure will be as a social service agent. The agency stated that the reason behind this decision is still not known. As per Soompi, BIGHIT Music said, "BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist's personal information."

The agency's statement on Suga's surgery

BIGHIT Music had highlighted that the rapper felt important to be fit before the military service. The statement also added, "Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career. After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure."

Jin's enlistment started on December 13

Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin of South Korean megaband BTS, will be enlisting in the military on Tuesday (December 13). Ever since this announcement, he has been in the buzz. The group is supposed to fulfill its mandatory military service by 2025. The singer had posted a photo of himself in a buzz cut, mandatory before joining military services.