Happy birthday Jin: 4 hilarious moments of BTS's Kim Seok-jin

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 04, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

The eldest member of BTS, Kim Seok-jin aka Jin turned 30 on Sunday, December 4. He is also the first member of the popular K-pop group to enlist for South Korea's military service, starting this month. While fans of the K-pop star are going to miss him till he returns, we take a look at some of his hilarious moments on the special day.

Jin's comment on J-Hope's MAMA 2022 red carpet look

J-hope recently put up his dapper pictures in a black suit from his look for the MAMA 2022 awards. His fellow members, including RM, commented on his post underlying how handsome he looked. However, it was Jin's comment that left everyone in splits. "Hahahahahaha who are you?" commented Jin, proving he's the perfect bestie, also adding as one of the most hilarious moments.

When he begins to rap in anger

Jin is the lead vocalist of BTS with millions of fans the world over. However, there is an interesting thing about him that his fans certainly are aware of. If one has angered Jin, the repercussions are rather funny. In anger, instead of throwing fits of rage, Jin begins to rap at an unmatchable speed. Now, isn't that funny?

Jin's moment at 'Hunt' premiere

On the red carpet of Hunt premiere, Jin left everyone in splits when he walked to the red part and pulled out a card, holding it in front of the media. On a blank paper, he had written, "Fighting, Hunt" which left not just the media, but the lead actors of the action movie also laughing at the moment.

Jin's moments with Jungkook

When Jin and Jungkook come together, expect nothing but laughter and chaos. There is not one but multiple moments when their banter has made everyone laugh. Whether is it on social media with their comments on each other's posts or during concerts when they have teased one another, Jin and "his baby" have dropped major LOL moments for everyone.