'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to clash with 'Cirkus'?

Both the film are expected to be released on December 23

Indian cinephiles have been waiting to watch the Pakistani movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt on the big screens. It looks like the wait will finally be over as the film is expected to be released in India on December 23. If this happens, the film will clash with Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, which is slated for release on the same day.

Why does this story matter?

Been in the making for about a decade, The Legend of Maula Jatt's first look was dropped back in 2018.

The film broke several records such as becoming the longest-running Pakistani movie ever.

On the other hand, Cirkus is a highly-awaited movie, and there is a strong buzz around it.

Let us wait and see what happens if the films clash!

Will 'Avatar: The Way of Water' pose a threat?

While these two films are gearing up for release on December 23, another highly awaited Hollywood movie is also hitting the theaters around the same time. The second installment of the blockbuster, Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled for release on December 16. So, it will be interesting to see how these films clash and which one would outperform the rest.

Know more about 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt'

Directed by Bilal Lashari, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan play the lead roles in the period drama. Released on October 13, it has been running in cinema halls for more than a month. The movie was in the making for more than a decade and its release suffered several delays. It's a remake of the 1979 film Maula Jatt.

'Cirkus' is backed by an ensemble of acclaimed actors

Apart from Singh, Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty has several other talented actors on board including Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee. Superstar Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in a song sequence. The film revolves around Singh's character, who travels back in time accidentally, and narrates what happens after the time travel.