Entertainment

Atlee-Priya Mohan are now parents to a baby boy!

Atlee-Priya Mohan are now parents to a baby boy!

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 01, 2023, 10:49 am 1 min read

Atlee and Priya Mohan are the new parents in tinsel town

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan welcomed their first child on Tuesday. The Tamil film director took to Instagram to share the good news with everyone. He captioned the post, "They were right. There's no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

Fans and colleagues congratulated the couple

Fans and colleagues showered blessings on the baby and congratulated the couple. Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated them, whereas Keerthy Suresh tagged them as "new Mum and Dad in town." Atlee also shared a video on his Instagram Story featuring some of the most memorable moments. The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022 and shared photos from their maternity photoshoot earlier.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by priyaatlee on February 1, 2023 at 1:48 am IST