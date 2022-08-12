BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched: Check price
BMW has launched the "50 Jahre M Edition" of the M4 Competition in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). The special edition performance coupe can be booked online and is offered with a choice of two exclusive paint options: Macau Blue and Imola Red. It is based on the range-topping M4 model and is powered by a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.
- As a part of the golden jubilee celebration of its M division, BMW is planning to bring a limited-run '50 Jahre M Edition' for all vehicles in its portfolio in India.
- The special edition cars will have subtle changes on the exterior and interior to distinguish them from their standard version.
- The M4 Competition is the fourth model to reach our shores.
The BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition sports a sculpted bonnet, large kidney grille, sleek laser headlights, wide air dams, and a sloping roofline. The coupe is flanked by black ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and 19-inch (front)/20-inch (rear) M forged alloy wheels in matte Gold Bronze color. Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.
The special M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox. The mill churns out 510hp/650Nm and allows the coupe to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds.
The M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition gets an all-black, high-grade Merino leather upholstery, bucket-type seats, three-zone climate control, head-up display, multifunctional steering wheel, and "Edition 50 Jahre BMW M" branding on the door sills, center console, and headrests. It houses a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
In India, the BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition retails at Rs. 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). The coupe will be available in a limited run and can be booked online via the brand's website.