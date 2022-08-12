Auto

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched: Check price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 12, 2022

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition features laser headlights (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched the "50 Jahre M Edition" of the M4 Competition in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). The special edition performance coupe can be booked online and is offered with a choice of two exclusive paint options: Macau Blue and Imola Red. It is based on the range-topping M4 model and is powered by a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

As a part of the golden jubilee celebration of its M division, BMW is planning to bring a limited-run '50 Jahre M Edition' for all vehicles in its portfolio in India.

The special edition cars will have subtle changes on the exterior and interior to distinguish them from their standard version.

The M4 Competition is the fourth model to reach our shores.

Exteriors The coupe flaunts alloy wheels in matte "Gold Bronze" color

The BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition sports a sculpted bonnet, large kidney grille, sleek laser headlights, wide air dams, and a sloping roofline. The coupe is flanked by black ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and 19-inch (front)/20-inch (rear) M forged alloy wheels in matte Gold Bronze color. Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.

Information It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds

The special M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox. The mill churns out 510hp/650Nm and allows the coupe to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

Interiors The cabin is covered in high-grade Merino leather upholstery

The M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition gets an all-black, high-grade Merino leather upholstery, bucket-type seats, three-zone climate control, head-up display, multifunctional steering wheel, and "Edition 50 Jahre BMW M" branding on the door sills, center console, and headrests. It houses a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: Pricing

In India, the BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition retails at Rs. 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). The coupe will be available in a limited run and can be booked online via the brand's website.