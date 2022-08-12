Royal Enfield Hunter 350 variants explained and official accessories detailed
The Indian market has been buzzing lately with the arrival of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The motorcycle offers a great value-for-money proposition in the sub-500cc category on our shores. It is underpinned by the newly-developed J-series platform and is offered in three trims: Retro Factory, Metro Dapper, and Metro Rebel. What do these variants offer? Let's check out.
- The Hunter 350 is the most affordable model from Royal Enfield in India. It is based on the new J-series architecture used in the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 as well.
- The homegrown automaker was able to improve the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels on the motorcycles using the new frame/engine combination.
- It is the most contemporary-looking offering from the brand to date.
The Retro Factory series is an entry-level model for the Hunter 350 in India. The motorcycle flaunts a retro charm with 17-inch wire-spoke wheels, an old-school instrument cluster, a single-piece tubular grab rail, an all-halogen lighting setup with rectangular indicators, and two paint schemes: Factory Black and Factory Silver. The bike has a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS.
The Metro Dapper series offers a neo-retro scrambler look at a slightly affordable price tag. The motorcycle sports 17-inch alloy wheels, a modern-age semi-digital instrument console, an LED taillight, a ribbed-pattern seat, split-type cast-alloy grab rails, circular indicators, and a three dual-tone paint scheme: Dapper White, Dapper Ash, and Dapper Grey. It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.
The Metro Rebel series is the top-of-the-line trim for the Hunter 350 in India. The bike remains mechanically identical to the Metro Dapper series. It also is offered with an optional Tripper Navigation unit, bar-end mirrors, and is available with three color options: Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, and Rebel Red. The motorcycle gets 41mm telescopic forks (front) and 6-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers (rear).
Royal Enfield offers a wide variety of accessories for all variants of the Hunter 350. The list includes a silver sump guard, single-sided pannier rail, black/silver oil filler cap, touring mirrors, bar-end mirrors, black pannier, large/compact engine guards, passenger backrest, black/silver LED indicators, tinted flyscreen, bike cover, waterproof inner bags for the pannier, black custom seat, signature bench seat, and a Tripper Navigation unit.