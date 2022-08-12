Auto

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 variants explained and official accessories detailed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 12, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features an optional Tripper Navigation unit (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The Indian market has been buzzing lately with the arrival of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The motorcycle offers a great value-for-money proposition in the sub-500cc category on our shores. It is underpinned by the newly-developed J-series platform and is offered in three trims: Retro Factory, Metro Dapper, and Metro Rebel. What do these variants offer? Let's check out.

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable model from Royal Enfield in India. It is based on the new J-series architecture used in the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 as well.

The homegrown automaker was able to improve the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels on the motorcycles using the new frame/engine combination.

It is the most contemporary-looking offering from the brand to date.

Variant #1 Retro Factory series: Price starts Rs 1.5 lakh

Factory Silver color scheme

The Retro Factory series is an entry-level model for the Hunter 350 in India. The motorcycle flaunts a retro charm with 17-inch wire-spoke wheels, an old-school instrument cluster, a single-piece tubular grab rail, an all-halogen lighting setup with rectangular indicators, and two paint schemes: Factory Black and Factory Silver. The bike has a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS.

Variant #2 Metro Dapper series: Price begins at Rs 1.64 lakh

Dapper Ash color scheme

The Metro Dapper series offers a neo-retro scrambler look at a slightly affordable price tag. The motorcycle sports 17-inch alloy wheels, a modern-age semi-digital instrument console, an LED taillight, a ribbed-pattern seat, split-type cast-alloy grab rails, circular indicators, and a three dual-tone paint scheme: Dapper White, Dapper Ash, and Dapper Grey. It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Variant #3 Metro Rebel series: Price starts at Rs. 1.69 lakh

Rebel Blue color scheme

The Metro Rebel series is the top-of-the-line trim for the Hunter 350 in India. The bike remains mechanically identical to the Metro Dapper series. It also is offered with an optional Tripper Navigation unit, bar-end mirrors, and is available with three color options: Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, and Rebel Red. The motorcycle gets 41mm telescopic forks (front) and 6-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers (rear).

Accessories List of official accessories available for all variants

Royal Enfield offers a wide variety of accessories for all variants of the Hunter 350. The list includes a silver sump guard, single-sided pannier rail, black/silver oil filler cap, touring mirrors, bar-end mirrors, black pannier, large/compact engine guards, passenger backrest, black/silver LED indicators, tinted flyscreen, bike cover, waterproof inner bags for the pannier, black custom seat, signature bench seat, and a Tripper Navigation unit.