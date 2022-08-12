Auto

F1-inspired 2023 Rodin FZero track-only car revealed: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 12, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Rodin FZero produces 4,000kg of downforce (Photo credit: Rodin Cars)

New Zealand-based Rodin Cars have taken the wraps off the futuristic FZero track-only car. The vehicle will be built in a limited production run of just 27 units. The super-exclusive four-wheeler takes design inspiration from modern-day Formula 1 race cars and looks like it's straight out of a Batman movie. The automaker has plans to build a road-going version of the single-seater beast.

Context Why does this story matter?

David Dicker founded Rodin Cars with the aim of creating a road-legal car with the performance of a Formula 1 race car.

The brand built its first vehicle, the FZed, using close-to-production Lotus T125's underpinnings.

The New Zealand-based carmaker has now unveiled an all-new track car, the FZero, as an evolved version of the open-wheel FZed with a ground-up in-house design and engineering.

Exteriors The race car tips the scales at just 698kg

The 2023 Rodin FZero has a carbon fiber composite chassis and features unique elements such as a full-width air splitter, sleek body panels covering the front and rear wheels, and an aerodynamic canopy design. On the sides, it is flanked by air vents, a centrally-mounted fin, and 18-inch forged magnesium wheels from OZ Racing. A tall rear wing and a diffuser grace the rear.

Information It has a claimed top speed of 360km/h

The Rodin FZero is powered by a powerful 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V10 engine paired with an electric motor. The setup generates a maximum power of 1,160hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 1,026Nm at 7,250rpm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed sequential titanium gearbox.

Interiors The car should have FIA-approved cockpit design

The interiors of the 2023 Rodin Fzero are under the wraps. However, we expect the single-seater cabin to be equipped with FIA-approved safety measures such as a roll cage and a 6-point safety harness with a quick release mechanism. It will also get a bucket-type carbon fiber seat, a racing steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster for racing telemetry.

Information 2023 Rodin FZero: Pricing

The pricing of the 2023 Rodin FZero is yet to be officially revealed. However, the super exclusive car is estimated to retail with a price tag of around £1.8 million (approximately Rs. 17.48 crore).