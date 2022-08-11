Auto

Lamborghini Urus (facelift) sets record for SUVs at Pikes Peak

Lamborghini Urus (facelift) sets record for SUVs at Pikes Peak

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 11, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus is the highest-selling model for the Italian brand. Representative image (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian carmaker Lamborghini has broken the Pikes Peak record for production-spec SUVs with the near-production Lamborghini Urus (facelift) prototype. To recall, the camouflaged test mule was spotted earlier this week. At the 100th running of the "Hill Climb" event, the SUV set a time of 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds on the 156-turn mountain road course. The previous record was held by Bentley Bentayga.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Urus is currently the most successful model for Lamborghini, with over 20,000 units sold in four years of its production.

However, with the imminent arrival of Ferrari Purosangue, the competition is now beginning to heat up.

The upcoming, facelifted model will be the first major update to the performance SUV and the company has started marketing it by setting some new records.

Exteriors The SUV will sport all-LED lighting and redesigned front fascia

The refreshed Lamborghini Urus will retain the aggressive design language and feature a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, a large air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. The SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

Information It will be backed by potent powertrain options

The Urus (facelift) will likely be powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that could get a slight bump in the output from the current generation's 641hp/850Nm. The SUV might also be offered with a plug-in hybrid or electrified powertrain.

Interiors It will feature multiple airbags and ADAS functions

The interiors of the new Lamborghini Urus are under the wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a luxurious four-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a sunroof, wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It will also pack a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, traction control, and ADAS functions.

Information New Lamborghini Urus: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the new Urus will be announced by Lamborghini in the coming months. When launched, we expect the SUV to carry a slight premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) in India.