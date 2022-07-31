Yamaha MT-03 Dark Blast Edition goes official with sporty looks
Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced the Dark Blast Edition of its MT-03 bike in Thailand. It is unlikely to make its way to India. The motorcycle is available in a gray shade with cyan-colored wheels and red and cyan graphics. A fully black color option is available as well. However, the two-wheeler's design, features, and mechanicals remain unchanged.
- The color options of the Yamaha MT-03 Dark Blast Edition look similar to those of the Euro 5-compliant model introduced globally in November 2021.
- The bike should attract a lot of buyers in the Thai market. If the vehicle makes its way to India, it would rival the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and Honda CB300R.
The Yamaha MT-03 Dark Blast Edition has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike has an all-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels. It can store 14 liters of fuel, has a seat height of 780mm, and tips the scales at just 169kg.
The Yamaha MT-03 Dark Blast Edition draws power from a 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 42hp and a peak torque of 29.6Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha MT-03 Dark Blast Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In Thailand, the Yamaha MT-03 Dark Blast Edition sports a price figure of THB 196,500 (around Rs. 4.26 lakh). However, the company is yet to announce whether the vehicle will be sold in India.