Bajaj Chetak electric scooter debuts in Dehradun: Check price, features
Bajaj Auto has finally launched its Chetak scooter in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. It is available in a single Premium variant. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-inspired look and offers a digital instrument cluster and an all-LED setup for lighting. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 90km in Eco riding mode.
- The Bajaj Chetak has been on sale in India for quite some time and is currently available in 25 cities. It is tipped to attract many buyers in Dehradun.
- Its good looks, decent performance, and long list of features draw in customers. It rivals the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, and the Ather 450X.
The Bajaj Chetak has an oval-shaped headlight, indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in Brooklyn Black, Velluto Rosso, Hazel Nut, and Indigo Metallic color options.
The Bajaj Chetak houses a 3.8kW electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle delivers a claimed range of up to 90km per charge and attains a top speed of 70km/h.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system (CBS). It also gets two riding modes: Eco and Sport. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In Dehradun, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter carries a price tag of Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked online by paying Rs. 2,000 and is being retailed via the KTM Showroom in Mohebewala.