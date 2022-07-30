Auto

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter debuts in Dehradun: Check price, features

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter debuts in Dehradun: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 30, 2022, 03:39 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Chetak can be booked online (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has finally launched its Chetak scooter in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. It is available in a single Premium variant. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-inspired look and offers a digital instrument cluster and an all-LED setup for lighting. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 90km in Eco riding mode.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bajaj Chetak has been on sale in India for quite some time and is currently available in 25 cities. It is tipped to attract many buyers in Dehradun.

Its good looks, decent performance, and long list of features draw in customers. It rivals the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, and the Ather 450X.

Design The scooter has alloy rims and USB charging port

The Bajaj Chetak has an oval-shaped headlight, indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in Brooklyn Black, Velluto Rosso, Hazel Nut, and Indigo Metallic color options.

Information It hits a top speed of 70km/h

The Bajaj Chetak houses a 3.8kW electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle delivers a claimed range of up to 90km per charge and attains a top speed of 70km/h.

Safety It gets a front disc brake

To ensure the rider's safety, the Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system (CBS). It also gets two riding modes: Eco and Sport. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Bajaj Chetak: Pricing and availability

In Dehradun, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter carries a price tag of Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked online by paying Rs. 2,000 and is being retailed via the KTM Showroom in Mohebewala.