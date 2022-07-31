Auto

Yamaha Fazzio scooter breaks cover: Check features and price

Yamaha Fazzio scooter breaks cover: Check features and price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 31, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Yamaha Fazzio runs on a 125cc engine (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced its Fazzio scooter in the Thai market. We do not know whether it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a retro-inspired design and offers many features, including a USB charging socket and full-LED illumination. It is fueled by a 124.86cc, single-cylinder engine with hybrid technology and generates 8.31hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha Fazzio offers impressive looks, a long list of features, and good performance. A lot of buyers in Thailand should be interested in buying the two-wheeler.

It is unlikely to arrive in our market in the near future. If it does, the competition in the retro scooter segment would be raised to a great extent.

Design The scooter is available in 6 colors

The Yamaha Fazzio sports an indicator-mounted front apron, a roundish headlight, a flat footboard, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a smart key, a USB charging port, a 5.1-liter fuel tank, an LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in six shades, including Red, Turquoise, Yellow, and Gray.

Information It is fueled by an 8hp, 125cc engine

The Yamaha Fazzio scooter draws power from a 124.86cc, single-cylinder engine with the brand's Blue Core Hybrid technology. The motor generates a maximum power of 8.31hp and a peak torque of 10.6Nm.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha Fazzio is equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. However, the two-wheeler misses out on ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha Fazzio: Pricing

In Thailand, the standard version of Yamaha Fazzio carries a price tag of THB 54,900 (around Rs. 1.2 lakh), while the scooter's smart key version sports a price figure of THB 56,600 (approximately Rs. 1.23 lakh).