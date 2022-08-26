Auto

BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition arrives in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 26, 2022, 10:43 am 2 min read

BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition flaunts a large kidney grille in gloss black finish (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched the "50 Jahre M Edition" version of the X7 in India with a sticker price of Rs. 1.21 crore (ex-showroom). This is the fifth model from the special-edition line-up to reach our shores. The four-wheeler carries a premium of Rs. 2 lakh over the 40i variant that it is based on. It is offered with two exclusive paint schemes.

BMW is celebrating the golden jubilee of its high-performance M division with a "50 Jahre M Edition" version for all vehicles in its global portfolio.

The X7 is a flagship SUV for the German automaker and is considered one of the aspirational offerings from the brand in India.

The special-edition vehicle will be produced locally at the facility near Chennai.

Exteriors The SUV sports 21-inch black alloy wheels and LED headlights

The BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition is available in two exclusive shades: Mineral White and Carbon Black. It features a muscular bonnet, a gloss black kidney grille, swept-back LED headlamps and wide air dams. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black pillars, and 21-inch jet black alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.

Information It draws power from a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine

The special-edition X7 40i is backed by a potent 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The mill churns out 340hp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. The SUV sprints from 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds.

Interiors The car features Harman Kardon sound system and panoramic sunroof

Inside, the limited-run BMW X7 40i has special "M" branding on the seat belts and steering wheel. It features a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable seats, five-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a head-up display. It packs a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and two 12.3-inch screens for the instrument console and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition: Pricing

In India, the BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition will set you back by Rs. 1.21 crore (ex-showroom). Only a few units of the performance-oriented SUV are up for grabs and can be booked online via the brand's website.

