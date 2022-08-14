Auto

Yamaha Fazer FZ25 Thor goes official with sporty looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 14, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Yamaha Fazer FZ25 Thor runs on petrol as well as ethanol (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has launched its Fazer FZ25 Thor edition motorbike in Brazil. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India. The two-wheeler flaunts red and blue paintwork with golden highlights on the headlamp cowl, side panels, and tank extensions. There are also lightning graphics. It is backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that runs on both petrol as well as ethanol (flex-fuel).

Context Why does this story matter?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a pop culture phenomenon, and its collaboration with Yamaha is bound to raise eyebrows.

The Fazer FZ25 Thor edition offers better looks in comparison to the standard model and should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in Brazil.

If it debuts in India, the rivalry in the market would certainly be raised.

Design The bike has an all-LED lighting setup and split seats

The Yamaha Fazer FZ25 Thor has a muscular fuel tank with faux air vents, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It packs a projector LED headlight with an LED DRL, an LED taillamp, and rides on alloy wheels shod in Pirelli Sport Demon tires. It can store 14 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 149kg.

Information It runs on a 249cc, SOHC, air-cooled engine

The Yamaha Fazer FZ25 Thor draws power from a 249cc, SOHC, air-cooled engine that generates 21.3hp/20.59Nm (petrol) and 21.5hp/20.59Nm (ethanol). The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Fazer FZ25 Thor is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a monocross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha Fazer FZ25 Thor: Pricing

In Brazil, the Yamaha Fazer FZ25 Thor edition sports a price figure of BRL 21,990 (around Rs. 3.4 lakh). This makes it around Rs. 7,000 costlier in comparison to the standard model.