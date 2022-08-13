Auto

Mahindra Scorpio Classic goes official: Check features and specifications

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in 2 variants (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has finally unveiled its Scorpio Classic SUV in India. Its prices will be announced on August 20. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features, including a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is backed by a 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 130hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has updated the Scorpio for 2022 by adding a "Classic" moniker and a new "Twin Peaks" logo.

The vehicle will target the semi-urban markets, where it is immensely popular. It is expected to be priced competitively, and the rivalry in the market will be raised.

The car will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N SUV.

Exteriors The car is available in 5 colors

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a lengthy hood with a vent, a grille with vertical chrome slats, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and skid plates. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillights. The SUV is available in five colors, including Pearl White, Galaxy Gray, Napoli Black, D'sat Silver, and Red Rage.

Information It is fueled by a 130hp, 2.2-liter engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic runs on a 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 130hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The SUV gets dual airbags and height-adjustable driver seat

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin with front and rear armrests, a height-adjustable driver seat, an engine start-stop button, and steering-mounted controls. It packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for phone mirroring. The passengers' safety is ensured by an auto door lock facility, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, speed alert system, and rear parking sensors.

Information Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants: S and S11. Its prices should start at around Rs. 14 lakh, and it will be retailed alongside the new Scorpio-N SUV.