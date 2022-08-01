Auto

2023 Ford Mustang to debut on September 14: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 01, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

The new Ford Mustang will flaunt a trapezoidal front grille. Representative image (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford will reveal the seventh-generation version of its Mustang on September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show in the US. It will likely carry forward the fastback-coupe design philosophy from the current-generation vehicle and shall get a tech-loaded cabin. The four-wheeler is expected to be powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and a 5.0-liter V8 petrol mill, both linked to hybrid setups.

Ford is one of the largest automakers based out of the US, and the Mustang has been one of its iconic models across the globe.

The fastback made its debut in 1964 and quickly became the go-to 'Muscle Car' of the era.

The seventh-generation vehicle will sport some subtle changes, while still carrying forward the original design philosophy associated with the legendary car.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlights and round exhausts

The new-generation Ford Mustang will flaunt the typical coupe silhouette with a sloping roofline, a long and muscular bonnet, tri-bar LED headlights, a trapezoidal front grille, a wide air dam, and a front splitter. It will be flanked by ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Signature, three-slatted LED taillamps and circular exhaust tips will grace the rear.

Information It will be offered with two powertrain options

The upcoming Ford Mustang should be backed by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 petrol mill, both of which will be linked to hybrid setups. Transmission duties should be handled by 6-speed manual and 10-speed automatic gearboxes.

Interiors It will house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

The interiors of the upcoming Mustang are under the wraps. However, we expect it to get a four-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The four-wheeler should pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information 2023 Ford Mustang: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Mustang will be disclosed by Ford during the launch event. We expect the car to carry a starting price tag of around $30,000 (approximately Rs. 23.75 lakh) in the US.