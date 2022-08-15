Auto

2023 Kia Ray, with stylish looks, goes official: Check features

2023 Kia Ray, with stylish looks, goes official: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 15, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2023 Kia Ray gets 2 powertrain options (Photo credit: Kia Motors).

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has introduced the 2023 Ray car in its home country. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the car bears a refreshed design and a spacious cabin with several features, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Under the hood, it is backed by a 1.0-liter petrol engine or an electric powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kia Ray has been up for grabs in South Korea since 2011, and the latest iteration makes it visually more appealing compared to its predecessors. However, there are no performance upgrades.

The four-wheeler is expected to rack up decent sales in its home country but is unlikely to make its way to our shores in the near future.

Exteriors The car has a sliding rear door

The 2023 Kia Ray has a short hood, a refreshed grille with horizontal lines, vertically-positioned headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and a metallic-colored skid plate. It is flanked by ORVMs, a sliding rear door on the right side, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, a redesigned tailgate, and stylish connected taillamps are available on the rear end.

Information Two powertrain choices are available

Kia Ray runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine (75hp/95Nm) and is linked to a 4-speed automatic gearbox. It also has an EV version backed by a 67hp electric motor linked to a 16.4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. It promises a range of 138km per charge.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets heated seats and digital instrument cluster

The new Kia Ray has a spacious cabin with updated upholstery, auto climate control, heated seats in the front and rear, an electronic mirror, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for navigation and the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and forward collision avoidance assistance.

Information 2023 Kia Ray: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2023 Kia Ray are currently unavailable. However, in South Korea, the car should cost more than the current model, which begins at 13,550,000 won (around Rs. 8.28 lakh).