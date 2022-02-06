Auto

Kia Carens to be launched in India on February 15

Kia Carens to go official on February 15 (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will launch its Carens model in India on February 15. To recall, the car was unveiled last year and is offered in five trim levels. As for the highlights, the car has a unique look and a spacious feature-loaded cabin. It is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Kia Carens has amassed over 7,738 bookings in India and is expected to be quite popular with buyers on our shores.

The MPV will be the company's fourth offering in India after the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival MPV.

The four-wheeler will take on rivals such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai ALCAZAR, and MG Hector Plus.

Exteriors The car has 16-inch wheels and a narrow chrome bar

The Kia Carens sports a muscular hood, a thin chrome bar, split-LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and a chrome-surrounded radiator grille. It is flanked by silver roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear. At 2,780mm, it boasts the longest wheelbase in its class.

Kia Carens gets three engine options: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 112hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 112hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 136hp/242Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a wireless charger and six airbags

The Kia Carens has a 6/7-seater cabin, featuring second-row seats with a recline function, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay support. A tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, six airbags, and electronic stability control (ESC) ensure the passengers' safety.

Kia Motors will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Carens MPV in India at the time of its launch. However, the car should cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and its bookings are open.

What works and what doesn't Kia Carens Our Rating Pros: Futuristic styling Impressive cabin quality High equipment list Spacious third-row seats Cons: Placement of the air purifier Lacks features like a 360-degree-view camera