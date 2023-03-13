Entertainment

'Kanjoos Makhichoos': New trailer features Kunal Kemmu as a cheapstake

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 13, 2023, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' will premiere on March 24 on ZEE5

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has made an indelible mark in the industry by portraying varied roles in films such as Kalyug, Go Goa Gone, and Golmaal, among others. Now, he will be next seen in Vipul Mehta's directorial film Kanjoos Makhichoos, which just received its trailer! Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the film will be out on the OTT platform ZEE5 on March 24.

Why does this story matter?

Mehta's Kanjoos Makhichoos is said to be an adaptation of a super hit Gujarati play titled Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo.

In October 2021, Kemmu took to Instagram to share that the movie's shooting schedule was wrapped up during Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Kemmu is gearing up for his big directorial debut with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment film titled Madgaon Express.

Kemmu as Jamana Pandey saves money for a special purpose

The two-minute and six-second-long trailer opens up with Kemmu, who is seen portraying the role of a miser Jamana Prasad Pandey. As the trailer progresses, it becomes apparent that the lead character wants to save money through comic anecdotes such as extinguishing an incense stick so that it lasts longer! However, it turns out he is saving money for a very special thing.

Official Trailer | Kanjoosi ki saare hadein hone waali hain paar jab saath aayega Pandey parivaar!

Watch their crazy story in #KanjoosMakhichoos, premiering 24th March only on #ZEE5

'Kanjoos Makhichoos' promises to be an out-and-out entertainer

Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi starrer Kanjoos Makhichoos promises to be an out-and-out family entertainment film. The official synopsis of the movie read, "Kanjoosi ki saare hadein hone waali hain paar jab saath aayega Pandey parivaar! (Miserliness will reach its peak when the crazy Pandey family comes together!" In this film, a variety of themes are explored, including money, scams, family dynamics, and emotional drama.

Know more about the upcoming film

Apart from Kemmu and Tripathi, the film also features an ensemble cast including Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta, and the late Raju Srivastava. Bankrolled by Kushagra Sharma and Srishti Sharma, on Sunday, Kemmu took to Instagram and unveiled the poster of the film. In the caption, he wrote, "We are coming with the masterclass on being a miser. Premieres 24th March on ZEE5."

Instagram post shared by kunalkemmu on March 13, 2023