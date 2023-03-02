Entertainment

OTT: Saurabh Shukla-Johnny Lever to star in 'Pop Kaun'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 04:39 pm 1 min read

Saurabh Shukla & Johnny Lever will lead 'Pop Kaun'

Veteran comedians Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever are set to star in the upcoming Farhad Samji-directed comedy series named Pop Kaun. Just like the subtle pun in the title, the makers released a teaser, which is a spoof of Pathaan's post-credit scene starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. This upcoming series will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Samji's take on 'Pop Kaun'

As per Koimoi, Samji spoke about the upcoming series and said, "After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun coming soon, the idea was to create a fun family binge-watch show for audiences across generations." Shukla and Lever look promising in the teaser.

