OTT: Saurabh Shukla-Johnny Lever to star in 'Pop Kaun'
Veteran comedians Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever are set to star in the upcoming Farhad Samji-directed comedy series named Pop Kaun. Just like the subtle pun in the title, the makers released a teaser, which is a spoof of Pathaan's post-credit scene starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. This upcoming series will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Samji's take on 'Pop Kaun'
As per Koimoi, Samji spoke about the upcoming series and said, "After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun coming soon, the idea was to create a fun family binge-watch show for audiences across generations." Shukla and Lever look promising in the teaser.
Twitter Post
Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye mausam bigadne nahi, comedy hone wala hai! #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun #ComingSoon#JohnyLever @farhad_samji #SaurabhShukla #YamProduction pic.twitter.com/XfjiPvt72I— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 2, 2023