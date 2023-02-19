Entertainment

Mammootty-starrer 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam': When, Where to watch on OTT

Feb 19, 2023

'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' to release on OTT on February 23

Malayalam superstar Mammootty starrer Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is set to release on the streaming platform Netflix on Thursday (February 23). The OTT giant has confirmed the same on social media. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial received positive reviews from critics upon its release on January 19, with Mammootty garnering praise for his performance. It premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala in December.

Cast, crew of the film

Netflix India South tweeted, "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam arriving on Netflix on 23rd February! Thoongama kaathu irunga! Sorry. Urangaathe kaathirikyuka!" Besides Mammootty, the film's cast also includes Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, Poo Ramu, Namo Narayana, and Rajesh Sharma, among others, in pivotal roles. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is penned by acclaimed writer S Hareesh (known for Jallikattu and Churuli), while it is shot by Theni Eswar.

Here's what the OTT platform posted

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam arriving on Netflix on 23rd February! 🚌

Thoongama kaathu irunga! Sorry. Urangaathe kaathirikyuka! pic.twitter.com/60W5m4hvt8 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 18, 2023