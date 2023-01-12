Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Glory' Part 2: Release date, what to expect

Jan 12, 2023

'The Glory Season 1: Part 1' was dropped on Netflix on December 30, 2022

South Korean dramas have a fan following the world over. The K-drama The Glory Season 1: Part 1 which premiered on Netflix in December 2022, is the latest binge-worthy thriller show. The first season has been split into two halves, containing eight episodes each. While the first part is out on the streamer, here is everything you need to know about its second part.

Why does this story matter?

A must-watch for every K-drama fan out there, the show premiered on Netflix on December 30, 2022. Barely within 15 days of its release, the show has already clocked over 25.41M hours of viewership in the first week itself, reportedly.

The number is only growing by the day and so is the excitement among the fans regarding the second installment of the first season.

When and where to watch Part 2?

Similar to Stranger Things Season 4 and the Korean remake of Money Heist, Netflix decided to break this binge-worthy season into two parts. However, fans may not have to wait long for the second part. Accordion to several media reports, the second part will be released in March on the same streamer. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

All about 'The Glory Season 1: Part 1'

South Korean dramas are known for producing some of the best thrillers and The Glory is one of those. The story follows a woman who wants to seek revenge on her high-school bullies from decades ago. The bullies left her with severe mental and physical scars. She then plots her revenge as she becomes a homeschool teacher for one of the bully's daughters.

Meet the cast and crew of the series

The Glory Season 1: Part 1 stars South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo in the lead role along with actors Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-Yeon, and Jung Sung II among others. While the series has been helmed by filmmaker Ahn Gil-ho, the story has been written by Kim Eun-sook, who is known for popular K-dramas like Guardian: The Great and Lonely God, Heirs, and Mr. Sunshine.