Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' gets 'farzi' trailer; real trailer date announced

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' gets 'farzi' trailer; real trailer date announced

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 11, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

'Farzi' trailer will be released on Friday (January 13)

Amazon Prime Video shared a farzi or fake trailer of its new series Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor. The makers have played with the title of the film which means "fake" and used this trailer to announce the date of its real trailer release date. This also marks Kapoor's debut on OTT and fans are currently rooting for this crime thriller.

Why does this story matter?

Shahid Kapoor is one of the best actors in Indian cinema. The actor has delivered some stellar performances in films like Kaminey, Haider, and many more.

In recent years, we saw the reinvention of cinema actors via OTT, from Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games to Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man.

Hence, Kapoor's Farzi has made fans more hopeful.

Smart marketing move by the makers

The fake trailer follows a doppelganger of Kapoor shooting for Farzi's trailer. The shoot is interrupted by Kapoor and he calls out the fake Kapoor, announcing the date of the trailer launch. The trailer will be released on Friday (January 13), whereas the series will start streaming on February 10, 2023. This smart marketing move has helped the series to get more buzz.

Cast and crew of the film

The series is helmed by Raj and DK and it is touted to be a crime thriller. This is perhaps the best combination, given the director duo's track record. The cast includes the fantabulous Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and Kay Kay Menon. The eight-episodic series revolves around an artist who gets entangled in a con job.

Future projects of Kapoor and the director duo

Kapoor has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy in his kitty, reportedly which will also be an OTT release. He is currently shooting for Dinesh Vijan's robot rom-com co-starring Kriti Sanon. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have The Family Man Season 3 lined up for release this year. They also have Gulkanda Tales, Guns & Gulabs, and Russo Brothers's Citadel in their pipeline.