Entertainment

Vijay's 'Varisu' streaming details out! Know everything here

Vijay's 'Varisu' streaming details out! Know everything here

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 02, 2023, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Vijay's 'Varisu' will premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on February 22

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu's thunderous box office collection is a testimony of the commercial success of the film. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, the film was widely loved and appreciated by Vijay's fans, who thronged the theaters in large numbers. Now, the Tamil biggie is all set to premiere on OTT and will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this month.

Why does this story matter?

Vijay is one of the highest-paid Tollywood actors, who enjoys massive popularity among the masses.

Currently, the actor who is basking in the glory of his latest release Varisu is making headlines because of his association with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his upcoming project Thalapathy 67.

The movie is the most talked about subject since the makers officially announced the project.

Know about 'Varisu' OTT release date

The movie featured Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to premiere on Prime Video on February 22. The film will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is pertinent to note that till now, there is no official confirmation on when the Hindi dubbed version of the movie will be available.

'Varisu' record-breaking box office collections

Varisu took to theaters on January 11, alongside Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Touted as the biggest box office clash of the superstars after years, Vijay's Varisu broke various records and minted a staggering Rs. 256 crore worldwide. The film entered the Rs. 100 crore club on the third day of its release, making it Vijay's 10th film to cross this milestone.

Know more about 'Varisu'

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is a quintessential family drama, set against a cutthroat corporate world. The story traces the journey of a prodigal son belonging to an extremely wealthy family, who soon takes over the reins of the business after the tragic demise of his father. The movie weaves around heavy heroic moments, a light-hearted love story, and a world full of jealousy.