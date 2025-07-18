Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son arrested by ED  

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel , in connection with an alleged ₹2,000-crore liquor scam. The arrest came hours after the ED conducted searches at the Baghel family's residence as part of its ongoing money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency claims that state officials and politicians conspired to ensure a state-run company bought country liquor only from distributors paying a commission of ₹75 per case.

Allegations Scam took place when Congress was in power: ED Between 2019 and 2022, the syndicate allegedly pocketed about ₹2,000 crore from the state exchequer, the ED alleged. The Bhupesh-led Congress government ruled Chhattisgarh from 2018 until 2023, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power. The ED earlier claimed that Chaitanya was suspected of being the "recipient" of the proceeds from the purported liquor scam.

Arrest FIR filed in January In January 2024, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau filed an FIR on the liquor scam based on the ED's complaints. The FIR named 70 people in the alleged scam, including former state excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, Indian Administrative Service officer Anil Tuteja, and Special Secretary Arun Pati Tripathi. They were charged with corruption, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ongoing investigation Baghel's premises were raided in March Before Friday, the ED had earlier raided Chaitanya's premises in March. Assets worth ₹205 crore have also been attached by the agency as part of this investigation so far. The central agency has alleged that the commission generated through the illegal sale of liquor was shared "as per the directions from the highest political executives of the state."