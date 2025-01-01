Summarize Simplifying... In short Tamil Nadu has scrapped a smart meter tender from Adani's AESL due to high costs, with plans to reissue the tenders soon.

Adani Group was the lowest bidder

Tamil Nadu cancels Adani's smart meter tender over high costs

By Snehil Singh 11:38 am Jan 01, 202511:38 am

What's the story In a setback for the Adani Group, the Tamil Nadu government has canceled a global tender for smart meters. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led administration canceled the tender citing high costs. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) was the lowest bidder for one of the four packages. The packages were to be installed as part of a plan to install 8.2 million smart meters in eight districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu.

Bid rejection

Adani's bid deemed 'unacceptable' by Tangedco

The project fell under the Centre-funded ₹19,000 crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Tamil Nadu's power generation and distribution company Tangedco found AESL's prices "unacceptable despite negotiations." The quoted price was more than ₹120 per meter per month than other states like Andhra Pradesh. Tangedco canceled all four tenders issued in August 2023 for "administrative reasons." The government plans to reissue these tenders soon.

Legal troubles

Adani Group faces legal challenges in the US

This comes after Gautam Adani faced legal challenges in the United States. In 2024, US prosecutors charged him in a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian officials for solar power contracts. The Adani Group has denied these allegations as "baseless" and plans to pursue legal recourse. In November 2024, the group refuted these charges in filings with stock exchanges.

Political controversy

Tender cancelation amid political controversy in Tamil Nadu

The tender cancelation comes amid a political controversy in Tamil Nadu. Opposition parties alleged a "secret meeting" between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Gautam Adani in July 2024. Stalin denied the claims saying, "Adani did not come to meet me. I have not met Adani either." The allegations came after Adani was indicted by a US court over bribery charges involving solar energy contracts projected to generate over $2 billion in profits over 20 years.