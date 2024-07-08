In brief Simplifying... In brief Adani Group is set to invest $9 billion in green hydrogen infrastructure, creating up to 10,000 jobs.

The first phase will use alkaline electrolyzers, with future plans for anion exchange membrane-based ones.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy will invest to boost capacity at its Gujarat renewable energy project.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy will invest to boost capacity at its Gujarat renewable energy project.

The group will also use its own ports to export green hydrogen to Europe and Asia, marking a significant commitment to energy transition projects.

By Mudit Dube 10:23 am Jul 08, 202410:23 am

What's the story Adani Group is planning a massive $9 billion investment in manufacturing and transportation infrastructure for its green hydrogen venture in Kutch, Gujarat. The project's initial phase aims to produce one million tons per year of green hydrogen through the electrolysis of water using renewable power sources. Additionally, the plan includes deploying specialized ships to export hydrogen to Europe and Asia.

Initiative to create between 7,500 to 10,000 new jobs

The first phase of the green hydrogen venture will utilize alkaline electrolyzers, with future plans to manufacture anion exchange membrane-based electrolyzers. This initiative is projected to create between 7,500 to 10,000 new jobs. Separately, Adani Green Energy has unveiled plans to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore to increase capacity to 30 gigawatts (GW) at its Khavda renewable energy project site in Kutch, Gujarat, over the next five years.

Adani's green hydrogen business and export plans

Adani New Industries has established capacities for solar cell and module manufacturing, ingot-wafer manufacturing, and wind manufacturing. The group plans to utilize its own ports on the west coast to transport green hydrogen and its derivatives to Europe and Asia using specially designed ships. The group's Mundra port will export the off-take products to Europe, Singapore, Japan, and Korea. Chairman Gautam Adani has emphasized the conglomerate's commitment to energy transition projects, with investment and expansion plans exceeding $100 billion.