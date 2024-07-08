In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple is ramping up its production efforts in India, with plans to manufacture iPads, increase iPhone production, and start making AirPods in the country.

This move is part of a strategic shift to build an alternate supply chain in India, reducing dependence on Chinese suppliers.

Over the next few years, Apple aims to produce 25% of all iPhones in India, up from the current 14%.

Apple may also manufacture laptops and desktops in India in future

Apple considers reviving plans to manufacture iPads in India

By Mudit Dube 09:37 am Jul 08, 202409:37 am

What's the story Apple is reconsidering its plans to manufacture iPads in India, encouraged by the Indian government's efforts to attract more supply chains, according to a Moneycontrol report citing people aware of the development. The tech giant is expected to start looking for a manufacturing partner soon after a previous unsuccessful collaboration with China's BYD due to geopolitical concerns and government restrictions.

Growth plans

Government aids Apple's expansion in India

A senior government official tod Moneycontrol that BYD was close to setting up an iPad factory in India, but clearance issues stalled the process. The situation has now changed significantly, with the government aiming to help Apple expand over the next two to three years. "There will be substantial growth," said the official. The Indian government also expressed interest in having Apple manufacture laptops and desktops in the country in future.

Production plans

Apple to boost AirPods production in India

Apple plans to start production of TWS (true wireless stereo), AirPods, in India from early next year. The company is already making parts of wireless charging cases for AirPods which are being exported to China and Vietnam. A source told Moneycontrol that Apple started trial production of parts of wireless charging cases with Jabil in Pune, and could also do the same with Foxconn.

Production boost

Apple's local production of iPhones to increase

Apple has been actively increasing local production of its flagship iPhone devices in India through Foxconn and Tata Electronics. The tech giant aims to expand its production base in the country, targeting to manufacture 25% of all its iPhones in India over the next 3-4 years, up from 14% of their total iPhone production. This effort includes building a network of local vendors to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers.

Manufacturing expansion

Apple's AirPods to be second product made in India

AirPods will be the second product category after the iPhone to be manufactured in India. Luxshare Precision Industry Co. was initially expected to produce AirPods in India, but due to political tensions between India and China, the company chose to invest in Vietnam instead. "Once Apple approves it after quality testing, Jabil will ramp up commercial production of wireless charging case parts for AirPods," a source told Moneycontrol.

Strategic shift

Apple's future plans for India

Apple has shared "big plans" for India over the next 2-3 years with the government. The tech giant aims to build an alternate supply chain in the country, which will attract more partners to India and deepen capabilities of existing ones. This strategic shift comes at a time when Apple is significantly enhancing its iPhone manufacturing capabilities and making efforts to increase production of devices.