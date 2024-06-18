In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple is under investigation by the EU for allegedly not allowing businesses to inform users about cheaper alternatives outside of the App Store.

Apple under scrutiny for alleged non-compliance with EU's DMA

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:22 pm Jun 18, 202407:22 pm

What's the story Apple is facing a series of "very serious" issues under the European Union's new rules aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech, according to Margrethe Vestager, the bloc's competition chief. In an interview with CNBC, Vestager revealed that regulators are formulating charges against the iPhone maker following a probe into Apple, Meta, and Alphabet by the European Commission. The investigation was initiated under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a comprehensive tech legislation that came into effect this year.

Investigation details

Vestager surprised by Apple's alleged non-compliance

The probe raised several concerns about Apple's practices, particularly whether the firm is preventing businesses from informing their users, about cheaper alternatives for products or subscriptions outside of the App Store. Vestager expressed her surprise at these suspicions, stating, "We have a number of Apple issues, I find them very serious. I was very surprised that we would have such suspicions of Apple being non-compliant."

Business impact

Vestager emphasizes importance of App Store compliance

Vestager underscored the significance of these issues, due to the substantial business conducted through the App Store and payment mechanisms. She assured that any non-compliance would be dealt with utmost priority, just like any other business. The results of this investigation are expected to be disclosed "hopefully soon," according to Vestager.

Potential consequences

Apple could face significant penalties for DMA violations

Last week, Financial Times reported that Brussels is preparing to charge Apple under the DMA in relation to this probe. These charges would be preliminary and could potentially be mitigated by actions, taken by Apple to address regulators' concerns. If found in violation of DMA rules, Apple could be facing penalties amounting to up to 10% of its total worldwide annual turnover.