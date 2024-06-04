Next Article

The delay is reportedly due to Apple's strict requirements for crease and reliability

Apple's foldable iPhone expected to launch by 2027

What's the story The foldable smartphone market is rapidly expanding, with Apple rumored to be developing its own foldable iPhone. However, we won't see one in the near future. According to a report from TrendForce, the tech giant is "unlikely to release a foldable phone before 2027." This delay is reportedly due to Apple's "strict requirements for crease and reliability," indicating the company's commitment toward delivering a high-quality product.

Design philosophy

Apple's unique approach to foldable phone design

Apple's design strategy for its foldable iPhone sets it apart from other manufacturers like Samsung. The company aims to create a folding screen that shows no crease when unfolded, a feature not commonly seen in current foldable phones. The term "reliability" used by TrendForce suggests that Apple is focusing on ensuring the folding mechanism maintains functionality over an extended period of time. This approach aligns with the company's reputation for prioritizing product quality and longevity.

Development plan

Apple's iPhone fold development and supplier strategy

Apple is currently "evaluating component specifications and performance" for its first foldable iPhone, as per TrendForce analysts. If the rumored 2027 launch date holds true, actual development of the device may only begin next year. This timeline provides sufficient time for Apple's suppliers to meet the company's stringent specifications, ensuring that all components align with the tech giant's high standards for product quality and reliability.

Market shift

Huawei surpasses Samsung in foldable smartphone market

In a significant shift in the foldable smartphone market, Huawei has recently overtaken Samsung as the top-selling brand globally for foldable devices in this year's first quarter. However, Samsung is expected to reclaim its position following the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 next month. Adding to the competitive landscape, Huawei is reportedly planning to release the world's first tri-fold smartphone between July and September this year.