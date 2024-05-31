Next Article

5G connectivity has significantly attracted consumer interest in Huawei foldables

Huawei sells more foldable smartphones in Q1 2024 than Samsung

By Akash Pandey 10:29 am May 31, 202410:29 am

What's the story Huawei has outperformed Samsung to become the leading seller of foldable smartphones in Q1 2024. This information was revealed by a recent report from Counterpoint Research. The rise of Huawei is particularly unexpected due to previous restrictions imposed by the US government, limiting its access to Google services. Despite being synonymous with foldable technology, Samsung only secured second place during this period.

Market shift

Huawei's sales soar over 250% in Q1

Huawei's foldable smartphone sales witnessed a staggering 257% increase in the first quarter of 2024. This surge was primarily driven by the Chinese market's response to the launch of the Mate X5 last year. The introduction of 5G capabilities seems to have further fueled this interest. In contrast, Samsung's foldable phone sales experienced a significant decline of 42% compared to Q1 of the previous year.

Emerging competitors

HONOR and Motorola record substantial growth

Other players in the foldable smartphone market, HONOR and Motorola, also registered significant growth in their shipments during Q1 2024. HONOR clinched third place with 460% growth, while Motorola marked a remarkable increase of 1,473% in their foldable sales compared to the same period last year. HONOR's market share in this sector expanded from 3% to 12% within a year, driven by its HONOR Magic V2 model.

Design preference

'Book-type' foldables dominate global shipments

When it comes to design preference, "book-type" foldables accounted for 55% of all global shipments in the first quarter of 2024. This is the first time they have surpassed clamshell type foldables since 2021. However, this trend may see a shift with Samsung's upcoming release of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Huawei's rumored plans for a more affordable clamshell style foldable. Xiaomi and HONOR are also planning to launch their first flip phones later this year.