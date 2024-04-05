Next Article

The device will possibly feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may launch at upcoming Unpacked event

By Akash Pandey 12:10 pm Apr 05, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Samsung is developing the Galaxy S24 FE, a new addition to its Fan Edition series. It may launch at the upcoming Unpacked event in early to mid-July, according to The Elec. The information comes from a Korean supply chain company responsible for producing display components for S24 FE. The proposed summer release of the S24 FE marks a significant change in Samsung's launch schedule. The launch would be considerably earlier than any previous Fan Edition model.

Market optimism

High expectations for Galaxy S24 FE

The planned production volume for the Galaxy S24 FE is reportedly in the millions, indicating Samsung's confidence in the device's market performance. The new smartphone is expected to feature a 120Hz OLED display along with slim bezels. At the upcoming Unpacked, Samsung could make announcements related to several products, including the Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6, Galaxy Ring, new Galaxy Watch7 family, and even the S24 FE.

Production preparations

Samsung establishes supply chain for the device

Samsung has reportedly begun establishing its supply chain for the Galaxy S24 FE, a process that includes assembling necessary components, negotiating supplier contracts, and gathering other essential items before commencing mass production. Anapass, a former supplier of displays for the Galaxy S23 FE, is expected to contribute its technology to this forthcoming Fan Edition smartphone as well.