Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera specifications reaffirmed in latest leak

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera specifications reaffirmed in latest leak

By Akash Pandey 11:01 pm Oct 28, 202311:01 pm

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will improve on low light photography. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

The launch of Samsung's forthcoming top-tier smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is about three months away, but its camera specs have been reaffirmed through yet another leak. As per tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), the Galaxy S24 Ultra will boast a 200MP (0.6µm) HP2SX main, a 12MP IMX564 ultra-wide, a 10MP (3x optical zoom) IMX754+ telephoto, and a 50MP (5x optical zoom) IMX854 telephoto lens. The device is also set to deliver enhanced performance compared to its predecessors.

2/4

Dropping 10x optical zoom telephoto camera

Curiously, the Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to be forgoing the 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, a feature beloved by Samsung users. It remains uncertain how effectively Samsung can finetune the 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom to provide comparable quality at 10x optical zoom. Moreover, the device will incorporate a laser-assisted autofocus system for increased focus precision in low-light and close-range scenarios.

3/4

New Zoom Anyplace technology also expected

Moreover, Samsung's innovative Zoom Anyplace technology is anticipated to debut on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This groundbreaking feature enables users to film a full-view 4K video while concurrently recording a zoomed-in portion of the frame in 4K resolution. As a result, users can capture a scene in 4K while preserving another video of a specific zoomed-in section of the same scene, presenting greater creative possibilities for users and filmmakers alike.

4/4

E2E AI Remosaic feature could be onboard

The Galaxy S24 Ultra might also include Samsung's E2E AI Remosaic technology, which utilizes a novel algorithm for image processing. This function considerably shortens the time required to snap a 200MP resolution photo. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, taking a 200MP picture requires a second or two, rendering it unsuitable for rapidly moving subjects. However, the E2E AI Remosaic feature could reduce that duration by half, enabling users to capture high-resolution images in a wider range of situations.