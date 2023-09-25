Samsung's 2023 FE range might go official on October 4

Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 05:05 pm 2 min read

The devices will offer a premium experience at less expensive prices

Samsung may soon announce the 2023 Galaxy FE line-up, which will include the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. Recently, the brand accidentally revealed the products, suggesting an imminent launch. The devices are expected to hit the market on October 4—the same day when Google will announce the highly anticipated Pixel 8 series. Indeed, Samsung might be planning to lock horns with the California-based giant. Here's everything we know about the new FE range.

Galaxy S23 FE teased on Samsung India's socials

Samsung India has teased the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE on its social media handles with a cryptic image, which was also posted on a dedicated microsite on Amazon India. The South Korean brand's post reads, "Epic moments are now closer than ever. Get ready to experience the new epic. Launching soon." This suggests that the October 4 launch date might be accurate.

What to expect from the smartphone?

Galaxy S23 FE may feature a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and ultrasonic fingerprint reader. It could include 50MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 12MP (OIS) telephoto lens. Up front, a 10MP camera should be housed. The device might use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It'll boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Under the hood, we expect a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and reverse wireless charging.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE line-up will include two models

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series will be offered in regular and Plus trims, with both supporting S Pen and keyboard. While the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE could get a 10.9-inch LCD panel, the FE+ trim might offer a 12.4-inch display. According to the previous rumors, the tablets will use an Exynos 1380 SoC. They will boot Android 13 with One UI 5.1. These tablets will be more affordable compared to their flagship counterparts.

Galaxy Buds FE will be aimed at budget wearable market

The Galaxy Buds FE was accidentally displayed on Samsung's Argentina website, which revealed their features. The earbuds shall cater to price-conscious buyers. In terms of design, they will offer an in-ear fit, physical buttons, and wingtips. The earbuds will house two external mics, one internal mic, and a new one-way speaker. They will pack AKG-tuned 12mm drivers, and support two audio modes: ANC and Transparency. You may get two color options to choose from: White and Black.

