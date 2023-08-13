Technology

Discounted Samsung Fold4 is better than latest Fold5: Here's why

Written by Akash Pandey August 13, 2023 | 11:22 am 3 min read

Both folding phones are IPX8 rated

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 will go on sale in India from August 18 onward. Starting at Rs. 1,54,999 for its base trim, the Fold5 offers several customary upgrades over its predecessor, the Fold4, which is selling for just Rs. 1,12,000. Here's a quick comparison between the two folding phones to find out whether the discounted Fold4 is a better deal than the Fold5.

The devices have an IPX8 rating

Both Fold4 and Fold5 have an inward folding design, an IPX8 rating, an aluminum frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the Fold4 gets Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back, the Fold5 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phones support S Pen and multiple folding angles. The Fold5 gets a new 'Flex Hinge,' which eliminates the gap between two halves.

The Fold5's main screen is brighter

The Fold4 and Fold5 sport a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1812x2176 pixels) AMOLED foldable screen with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. They support 1,200-nits and 1,750-nits peak brightness, respectively. On the outside, they have a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 48-120Hz refresh rate. The Fold5 is slimmer when folded (13.4mm v/s 15.8mm) and unfolded (6.1mm v/s 6.3mm). It is marginally lighter too (253g v/s 263g).

The camera arrangement is the same for both

At the back, the Fold4 and Fold5 house a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the outer screen, the devices have a 10MP (f/2.2) snapper. Inside, they include a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera. You can shoot up to 8K videos on both the Fold4 and Fold5.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the foldable handsets

The Fold4 houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. The Fold5 uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1. Both come in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. They pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless-charging.

Price and availability

The Fold4 is currently retailing at Rs. 1,12,000 for its base 12GB/256GB variant on Amazon. In addition, buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 off and up to Rs. 61,000 exchange discount. For the same configuration, the Fold5 will cost you Rs. 1,54,999. You can avail Rs. 8,000 discount through HDFC Bank cards. The open sale will begin on August 18.

The Fold4 is a better deal at the moment

The Fold5 might be a good upgrade if you are coming from Galaxy Z Fold3 or even a previous model. However, looking at the massive price difference of Rs. 43,000, the Fold4 provides more value for the money. It offers the best of Samsung's display, cameras, battery backup, and performance. You also get the new-age multitasking features and four generations of OS upgrades.