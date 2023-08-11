Technology

Here's when Samsung's new foldable smartphones will go on sale

Written by Akash Pandey August 11, 2023 | 06:41 pm 1 min read

Samsung India has recorded over 1 lakh pre-bookings for the new foldables (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has confirmed that its fifth-generation foldables will be available in India from August 18. The flip-style Galaxy Z Flip5 is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB/256GB storage model and Rs. 1,09,999 for the 8GB/512GB variant. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold5 starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. The 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB models cost Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999, respectively.

Check out the Galaxy Z Flip5's highlights

The Flip5 sports a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main display and a 60Hz, 3.4-inch AMOLED outer screen. It sports 12MP dual rear cameras and a 10MP selfie shooter. The phone boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1, and packs a 3,700mAh battery. It is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is offered in four standard colors: Mint, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream.

What do you get with Galaxy Z Fold5

The Fold5 boasts a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary display and a 120Hz, 6.2-inch Full-HD+ secondary screen. It features 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto cameras. Inside, there's a 4MP under-display camera. A 10MP camera is available on the outside. The phone houses a 4,400mAh battery and runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It comes in three standard and two special colors.