Why Realme 10 is better than Samsung Galaxy A14 4G

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy A14, as its latest 4G smartphone in the Indian market. It targets price-conscious buyers seeking an entry-level phone with run-of-the-mill specifications. The device starts at Rs. 13,999. At this price point, we also have Realme 10, which stands out for its display, camera features, and more. Here's why you need to pick Realme 10 over Samsung's counterpart.

Reason #1: It comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has a waterdrop notch design, whereas Realme 10 sports a left-aligned punch-hole. Both handsets get a side-facing fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Realme 10 is slimmer (7.95mm v/s 9.1mm) and lighter (178g v/s 201g) than Samsung's model. The former also enjoys Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Reason #2: You get an AMOLED screen on Realme 10

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Realme 10 equips a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme's offering has better peak brightness (1,000-nits v/s 480-nits) and a higher screen-to-body ratio (90.8% v/s 80.4%) than Samsung Galaxy A14 4G.

Reason #3: It has a 16MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has a vertically-stacked triple camera arrangement, featuring a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The Realme 10 houses dual cameras consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, the Realme 10 has a 16MP (f/2.45) camera as opposed to 13MP (f/2.0) shooter on the Galaxy A14 4G.

Reason #4: It offers more RAM

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G houses an 8nm Exynos 850 chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.0. The Realme 10 is backed by a 6nm Helio G99 SoC. It comes in 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, and runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Both devices pack a 5,000mAh battery, with 15W and 33W charging, respectively.

Reason #5: It is cheaper than Samsung Galaxy A14 4G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. Its 4GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 14,999. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards. The Realme 10 is available at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for its 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB models, respectively. Realme is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon on the device.

Realme 10 is clearly a better choice

The Realme 10 is a more considerable smartphone than Samsung Galaxy A14 4G. It has a better display, a superior chipset, more RAM, and faster charging capability. Additionally, it is also less expensive. If you can compromise on the OS version, go for the Realme 10, otherwise pick the Galaxy A14 4G for Android 13 and One UI features.