Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launching in late-2023: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 01, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Samsung may introduce the Galaxy S23 FE sometime in Q4 2023 (between October and December), according to SamMobile. The publication asserts that the device will be powered by the brand's in-house developed Exynos 2200 SoC, irrespective of the region. The handset will bear a code SM-S711x, which would be in line with the designated codes for the recently launched S23 series models.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung shied away from releasing the Galaxy S22 FE. The last model in the line-up was the Galaxy S21 FE, which has been a top seller in the mid-range category.

Earlier, a prolific leaker Roland Quandt, claimed that there will be no Fan Edition this year.

However, going by SamMobile's latest assertions, Samsung fans expecting the Galaxy S23 FE with bated breath can rejoice.

The device may offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to sport a Galaxy S23-like design, featuring a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will get a triple camera arrangement. The device may get a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is expected to arrive in four colorways.

A 50MP primary camera is expected

The Galaxy S23 FE could get a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it may house a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The phone may get a 4,500mAh battery

As per SamMobile, the Galaxy S23 FE will be backed by an Exynos 2200 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Under the case, it may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Connectivity options must include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to debut in Q4 2023, anytime between October and December. The price and availability details of the device will be revealed at the time of its launch. It may arrive in India at around Rs. 50,000.