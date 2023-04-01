Technology

MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop gets discounted on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 01, 2023, 04:31 pm 2 min read

The MSI Pulse GL66 comes with a two-year on-site warranty

MSI is primarily recognized for its line-up of gaming-specific, performance-oriented hardware products. If you've been looking for a gaming laptop under MSI's tag, you need to take a look at the MSI Pulse GL66, which is currently retailing via Flipkart with a sizeable discount. The system provides quick processing speeds, competent thermal management, and good graphics rendering. Check out the deal here.

Why does this story matter?

The market for gaming laptops in India has grown significantly. Brands are now focusing more on making gaming-focused offerings with premium hardware and cooling systems.

The Pulse GL66 from MSI combines blazing-fast performance, a vivid display, and dependable battery life in a stylish package.

It has all the essential features and is designed for gaming and creative tasks at a professional level.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the MSI Pulse GL66 (11UEK) has a price tag of Rs. 1,39,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,13,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 26,000. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 16,300 off in exchange for an old model. Up to Rs. 750 off on DBS Bank credit cards is also applicable.

The device has a 144Hz LCD panel

MSI Pulse GL66 has a sleek profile with a futuristic design, featuring a metallic chassis, red illuminated buttons, and an HD (720p) webcam housed in the top bezel. The device sports a Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB. It houses two 2W speakers, and a built-in microphone. Audio performance is handled by the Realtek ALC233 chip.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port

The MSI Pulse GL66 includes a Type-C port, three Type-A ports, a Type-C slot, an HDMI 2.1 socket, an RJ45 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device offers wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The laptop comes with 6GB of dedicated graphics

The MSI Pulse GL66 houses an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 10 Home (a free upgrade to Windows 11 Home is applicable), and packs a 53.5Wh battery, rechargeable via a 180W adapter. It gets Cooler Boost 5 thermal architecture for heat dissipation.