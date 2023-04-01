Technology

Redmi 12C v/s Realme C55: Which budget smartphone is better?

The Redmi 12C and Realme C55 support up to 1TB of expandable storage

If you are thinking about which handset you should consider for around Rs. 10,000, check out this comparison between entry-level phones from Redmi and Realme. The Redmi 12C is now official in India. At its price point, we also have the recently launched Realme C55. Here, we contrast the two models to determine which one offers a better value for your money.

The Realme C55 has a 90Hz LCD screen

The Redmi 12C has a waterdrop notch design and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It gets a 6.71-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) LCD screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Realme C55 gets a top-centered punch-hole and a side-facing fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme C55 is slimmer (7.89mm v/s 8.77mm) than Redmi 12C.

The Realme C55 sports a 64MP primary shooter

The Redmi 12C has a 50MP main camera along with a QVGA lens and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The Realme C55 features a 64MP primary snapper and 2MP depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, the phone is fitted with an 8MP front-facing camera.

The devices pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi 12C houses Helio G85 chipset, with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme C55 is fueled by Helio G88 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 12C boots Android 12-based MIUI 13. Whereas, the Realme C55 runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

What is the cost of the entry-level smartphones?

The Redmi 12C is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. Its 6GB/128GB trim costs Rs. 10,999. It will be up for grabs starting April 6 via Amazon, and Mi's e-store. The Realme C55 is offered in 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations, which cost Rs. 10,999, Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 13,999, respectively. The device is now available via Realme's official store and Flipkart.

Redmi 12C v/s Realme C55: Which one should you consider?

The Realme C55 seems to be a more promising purchase over Redmi 12C. The device gets a higher refresh rate, better cameras, more RAM, and the latest Android OS. Additionally, its punch-hole display offers it a better look than Redmi 12C's waterdrop notch design.