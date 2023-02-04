Technology

Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 series, with 50MP main camera, launched

The Infinix ZERO 2023 5G series gets 5GB of vRAM support

Infinix has introduced ZERO 5G 2023 line-up in India, which includes the standard and Turbo models. As for the highlights, the devices offer a 120Hz LCD panel, a 50MP main camera, up to 13GB of RAM (including vRAM), and a 5,000mAh battery. The standard and Turbo models house Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1080 chipsets, respectively. They will be avaialble via Flipkart starting February 11.

Why does this story matter?

Infinix is widely known for its budget smartphones. The brand entered the 5G segment with the ZERO 5G 2022.

Both the regular ZERO 5G 2023 and Turbo get the customary chipset upgrade but at the expense of the telephoto camera, which was available on last year's model.

The devices go against the recently launched Realme 10 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro.

The handsets have been launched in collaboration with Marvel

Infinix has collaborated with Marvel for the ZERO 5G 2023 series. Both the standard and Turbo models come in a special box inspired by Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The box contains a Kang or Ant-Man trump card and circular badge. Kang the Conqueror is a new Marvel villain who appeared in Loki, and will be casted in the upcoming Ant-Man movie.

The handsets offer a 120Hz LCD panel

The ZERO 5G 2023 and ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo offer a centerally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handsets sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of peak brightness, and 240Hz touch response rate. Both devices come in a Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black colorways.

They get a 50MP main camera

On the rear, the ZERO 5G 2023 models are fitted with three cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.6) primary snapper, and 2MP depth and macro sensors, paired with a quad-LED flash. For selfies, they feature a 16MP (f/2.0) camera and a dual-LED flash unit.

The handsets come with 8GB of RAM

The standrad ZERO 5G 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It comes in an 8GB/128GB configuration. The Turbo variant gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both devices also provide 5GB of virtual RAM. They boot Android 12-based XOS 12, and draw juice from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging.

Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 series: Price and availability

In India, Infinix has made the standard ZERO 5G 2023 and Turbo models available at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The open sales for the devices will begin on February 11 via Flipkart.