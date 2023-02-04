Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for February 4

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 04, 2023, 09:52 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India only via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX back in September 2021. Since its debut, the game has seen phenomenal success in India. Its improved graphics, regular updates, and rewards redemption program have helped it surpass 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. To show their appreciation for players, game developers now release redeemable codes on a regular basis, helping them grab a plethora of freebies.

Why does this story matter?

In Free Fire MAX, which is only available for Android users in India, you have to compete against opponents to improve your score and position on the leaderboard.

The game provides a variety of in-game items that can be purchased using real money but not everyone has the resources.

This is where redeemable codes come into play, allowing you to obtain collectibles for free.

Every code is redeemable only once per player

To obtain the Free Fire MAX rewards using codes, you need to follow a few ground rules. The codes can only be claimed via the game's rewards redemption page. Gamers are allowed to redeem multiple codes in a single session, but each code can be used just once. The redeemable codes can only be accessed by players on the Indian servers.

Free Fire MAX codes can help obtain several in-game rewards

The Free Fire MAX codes can help users unlock reward points, in-game weapons, loot crates, royale vouchers, combat equipment, skins, pets, gloo walls, and more. Players can benefit from these freebies and improve their performance on the battlefield.

Here are the codes for February 4

Checkout the codes for today i.e. February 4: X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55 E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2 V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head to Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Enter a code into the text field, click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Following each successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.