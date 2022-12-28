Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 28: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 28, 2022

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India only on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game necessitates the use of multiple tools. Users need to have access to a variety of in-game items when fighting an opponent. Hence, Free Fire MAX allows players to use redeemable codes to claim a number of special bonuses. If you are hesitant to make financial commitments to the collectibles, you may opt for the redeemable codes to earn free rewards.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX to enhance the battle royale gaming experience.

The Android community in India quickly embraced the game due to its improved visuals and exhilarating gameplay. It has now surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

As a result, the developers show their appreciation by publishing redeemable codes that players can use to obtain free in-game goodies.

Redeemable codes are valid for a fixed duration

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, players need to follow some basic rules. Every redeemable code is valid once per individual. However, they can redeem multiple codes in one sitting. The codes are exclusive to individuals on the Indian servers. Players must redeem the codes through the game's rewards redemption page within a limited duration.

Here are the codes for December 28

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid on Wednesday, i.e. December 28. Use them to earn free supplies. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, V427-K98R-UCHZ EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ UVX9-PYZV-54AC, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To claim the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the game's redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be picked from the in-game mail section.